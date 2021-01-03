Sardis students graduate Hinds

More than 1,300 students received credentials from Hinds Community College in December 2020. Credentials include certificates and associate degrees. Of the fall graduates, 187 achieved cum laude, 3.2 to 3.59 grade point average; 97 achieved magna cum laude, 3.6 to 3.99 GPA and 120 achieved summa cum laude, 4.0 grade point average.

Among those who graduated were Jaylen Gipson of Sardis and Jaylen Heffner of Sardis

