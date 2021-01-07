Lytricia Simmons Wilson, 51, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on Jan. 6, 2021.

There will be a graveside service held for Lytricia at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Rev. Derrick Simmons will officiate.

Lytricia was born Feb. 19, 1969, to Luther Roy and Rebecca Ratton Simmons in Batesville.

Lytricia was retired from Belk Ford where she worked as a car transporter for the company. Lytricia enjoyed almost anything outdoors. She liked camping, traveling, shopping, fishing, boating, and riding motorcycles. She was a member of New Beginnings Community Church.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Frank Wilson of Pope; her son, William Lambert of Brandon; brother, Rev. Derrick Simmons of Pope; sister, Deborah Kay Simmons Hendrix of New Boston, TX.; parents, Roy and Rebecca Simmons. Lytricia is also survived by two nephews and one niece.

Memorial in Lytricia’s memory may be made to New Beginnings Church, 1062 Plum Point Rd., Pope, MS 38658.