Joan Goff McAlexander,90

Joan Goff McAlexander, longtime resident of Holly Springs, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Christopher’s Manor where she had lived for three years. She was 90 years old.

Joan, pronounced Jo-Ann, was the only child of Ira Ruell and Gladys Skipper Goff. She was born in Gibson County, Tenn., Oct. 29, 1930. In the late thirties the family moved to Holly Springs to operate a jewelry store and watch repair business on the square. They began life in Holly Springs living upstairs over the store. Her father was frequently called upon to repair the Courthouse clock.

She attended school in Holly Springs and graduated from Holly High School in 1948, honored as the 1947 football homecoming queen and as Valedictorian of her class. In 1950 she graduated from Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, TN, with an Associate Degree in Home Economics and was Salutatorian of her class.

Then came love. In 1952 Joan and hometown boy Grady McAlexander married in the bride’s parents’ home on Hamilton Street. They soon moved to Memphis where he worked in the publishing business and lived there for five years before moving back to Holly Springs. They had three children: Peggy, Patti and Kevin.

Joan retired from the Bank of Holly Springs in 1994 where she worked as a dedicated employee for over 30 years. She was known and appreciated for her pretty smile, her twinkling eyes and dimples and her genuine interest in helping and serving others. Joan was always pleasant, kind, and compassionate even during the many health issues she endured, setting an example for all who knew her.

“Miss Mack”, “Ms. Joan”, “Joan”, or “MiMi” was an excellent cook and famous for her Sunday family dinners. She devoted herself to caring for her family. She sewed beautifully and was meticulous in everything she put her mind to do. Joan so loved going to the beach and walking in the sand.

She was an avid reader to the end and a member of the Friends of the Library in her retirement years. MiMi enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events and followed their teams everywhere. And she adored her special companion, Toonie, her long- lived sassy cat that recently passed at age 14.

For her entire life Joan was a very faithful member of the Church of Christ, first meeting with the Church in the upstairs gallery of the Marshall County Courthouse, later moving into a new building on Fant Avenue, and then to the current location on Highway 4 as the Holly Springs Church of Christ.

Miss Joan taught the primary class for many years and later enjoyed working with the deaf ministry and learning Greek. Most recently while in assisted living she learned to live stream church services and would never miss an opportunity to participate in worship services whether in person or online. She loved her church family.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1995, and grandson Nicholas Walker in 2015. She is survived by her children: Peggy Walker (Danny), Patti Carlisle (Fred), and Kevin McAlexander (Dwana); 8 grandsons: Zachary Walker, Coleman Carlisle, Thomas Carlisle, Banks Carlisle, Aaron McAlexander, Ryan McAlexander and James McKinney; and 7 precious great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were to be held Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate a life well lived. Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Holly Springs Church of Christ Ukraine Missions Fund, P.O. Box 462, Holly Springs, MS 38635 or to Sardis Lake Christian Camp, 176 4-H Club Road, Batesville, MS 38606.