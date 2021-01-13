expand
January 14, 2021

Elmore-Roach engagement set

By Staff reports

Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Christopher Elmore and Courtney Roach, both of Batesville, have announced their engagement to be married.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Roach, and the granddaughter of Ann Joslin and the late H.B. Parker, the late Nathan and Lola Kate Simms Westerfield.

She is a cosmetologist.

The groom elect is the son of Kevin and Amy Elmore, and the grandson of Jim and Linda Elmore, and the late Cecil and Mamie Zell Parker.

Mr. Elmore is a Delta farmer. He has two children, Noah Elmore and Hunter Elmore.

The couple will exchange vows March 27, 2021, in Crowder.

   

