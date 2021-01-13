Gov. Reeves receives COVID-19 vaccine

From WJTV

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. He stated he received the vaccine in order to demonstrate his confidence in its safety and efficacy.

On Tuesday, the governor announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The state of Mississippi is currently giving COVID19 immunizations for the following:

All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics

Persons 65 years of age or older

Persons 18 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney received the vaccine on Tuesday.