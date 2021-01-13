NWCC announces President’s List

College officials have released the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Northwest Community College. Included in the list are the following local students:

From Batesville: Anmol Malhotra, Erin Aldison, Anna Baker, Lasunda Baker, Kylie Beard, Faith Bollinger, Hannah Bollinger, Sara Boyett, Brianna Bridwell, Aryn Britt, Amelia Clark, Aleria Connor, Jacob Davis, Mark Dickerson, Hannah Gowen, Amber Hollins, Dillon Hood, Blair Howell, Mirrakel Hubbard, Hunter Hudson, Alexandria Johnson, Keshuntee Langston, Brandyce Lloyd, Isabella Morrow, Mabus Neal, Raylah Quarles, Edgar Ramirez, Joseph Red, Brittney Rhodes, Griffin Rico, William Rushing, Gabrielle Saralvarez, Savannah Savage, Jaqualyla Scott, Caitlin Stanford, Taylor Sulivan, Kristina Tabor, Kaitlyn Tidwell, Luke Weldon, Alexandra Wells, Malorie Whitworth, and Makenzie Williams.

From Sardis: Jarrett Ivy, Lauren Jefcoat, Lauren Jaudon, Benton Kirkland, Reagan Oschsner, Kalen Orey, Gregory Orman, Japaurian Pride, Savannah Robertson, and Cassie Younes.

From Como: Salvador Panduro, Jertod Avant, Brownyne Baine, Tyler Burke, Guy Hawkins, Dalton Kennedy,

From Pope: Barrett Bridges, April Luther, and Alden Smith.

From Crenshaw: Eriunna Goings of Crenshaw.

The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.

Northwest offers the prerequisites students need to prepare for a four-year degree at any of Mississippi’s colleges and universities. Northwest also offers more than 30 Career and Technical programs designed to teach students the practical skills needed for a wide variety of jobs in the workforce.

Registration for the Spring 2021 full term and first mini-term is scheduled for January 11-15. Classes begin on January 19.

Registration for the Spring 2021 second mini-term is scheduled for March 11-12. Classes begin on March 15.