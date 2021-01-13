expand
Ad Spot

January 14, 2021

NWCC announces Vice President’s List

By Staff reports

Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

College officials have released the Vice President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at Northwest Community College. The list includes the following local students:

From Batesville: Garrett Billingsly, Kaylie Burrows, Paul Fly, Jayla Garrison, Denzel Hoskins, Virginia Helton, Octavia Jackson, Terrance James, Samuel McCurdy, Jerry Mitchell, Courtney Putman, Andrea Rickles, Lige Simmerman, Jazmine Smith, Guadalupe Soto-Lopez, Gabriel Towles, and Latoya Burdette.

From Sardis: Hannah Scott and Elizabeth Martin.

From Courtland: Ma’kayla Ales, Benjamin Rowsey, and Caleb White.

From Como: Jermyra Gassion and Lilli Melton.

From Pope: Justin Bolton, Sara Hill, and Darbi Smith.

From Crenshaw: Darrius Beals.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Crowder man killed after domestic violence dispute

Earl Ray Shelnut, 91

Veterans at State Home now getting vaccinations

Sex offender fined for stalking Batesville woman

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE