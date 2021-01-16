Jimmy C. Jenkins, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Sardis. He was the widower of Erma Gant Jenkins.

Funeral services for Jimmy will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Martin-Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells.

Jimmy was born on May 13, 1935, to the late John Henry “Gene” and U.V. Bolen Jenkins in Sledge. He grew up and lived in the country for most of his life, while working hard as a farmer and Durable Medical Equipment provider.

Jimmy enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, gardening, and watching Westerns. He was also a member of the Peach Creek Baptist Church.

The loving family he leaves behind includes his children, Sandra Jenkins Harrison (Jeff) of Lake Cormorant, Michael Wayne Jenkins (Sandy) of Sardis, and Connie Jenkins Palmertree (Lael) of Como; one brother, Otis Jenkins of Pleasant Grove; 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Erma Gant Jenkins; four sisters, Ethelyn Morris, Annis Brown, Imogene Brasher, and Libby Reichert; and one brother, J.W. Jenkins.

Mr. Jimmy will be deeply missed by his family and all those who knew him.