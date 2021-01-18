expand
January 18, 2021

Bobby G. Finn, 81

By Staff reports

Published 10:39 am Monday, January 18, 2021

Bobby G. Finn,  81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 18,  at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sardis.

Bobby was born on Aug. 14, 1939, to the late Garfield and May Thomas Finn in Houston. He honorably served his country for six years in the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrician for many years.

The family he leaves behind includes his son, Robert Finn, Jr. of Crenshaw; two daughters, Vicky Nolan of Batesville, and Renee Holland of Marks; one sister, Helen Ray Standard; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Wilson Finn; and two siblings, Billy Finn and Mary Catherine Allen.

