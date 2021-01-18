Dorothy Randolph Pitts, 95, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021, at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis,.

A private family service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Dorothy was born Jan. 2, 1926, in Panola County to the late Chastaine M. and Claire Belle Eubanks Randolph. She was a member of the Independence Presbyterian Church where she played the piano and sang in the choir for many years until she moved to be closer to family.

She enjoyed singing, bowling and tennis but, most of all, she enjoyed her family. Her kindness and positive attitude will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, Cornelia Randolph McCulley of Batesville. Those left behind to cherish her memory include two sons, John R. Pitts (Thu) of Taos, NM and Joe M. Pitts, Sr. (Michelle) of Olive Branch; three grandchildren, Joe Pits, Jr. of Breckenridge, CO, Jennie Skinner (Robert) of Olive Branch, Jared Lancaster (Jessica) of Olive Branch; and five great-grandchildren, Sydney Skinner, Lindsey Grace Skinner, Luke Skinner, Jaylee Lancaster and Jake Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Independence Presbyterian Church, 10700 Hwy 35 South, Batesville, MS 38606