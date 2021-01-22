Panola County restaurant inspections Jan. 12-21

Food sales and restaurant inspectors visited eight Panola County businesses in the past two weeks for routine evaluations, and issued one license for a new business.

All of the inspections were A grades. Included in the inspections were White’s Deli & Gas in Sardis, America’s Best Value Inn in Batesville, Tribecca Allie in Sardis, T&J Sunshine BBQ (mobile food service) in Como, Batesville Express in Batesville, Thai Hut in Como, Como Catfish Bar & Grill in Como, and Jasco Food Mart in Courtland.

Grace For Today Adult Life Center, located at 166 Hwy. 51 South in Batesville, had a new business inspection and received a passing grade.

Inspectors periodically check all licensed food and beverage establishments and caterers for a list of safety infractions and issue grades of A, B, or C.

When a C grade is assigned it indicates a serious infraction and the business is required to make necessary corrections immediately. A follow up inspection a few days later gives the offending restaurant an opportunity to have their grade improved.

State law requires restaurants, and all food servers, to have their Mississippi Department of Health inspection grade conspicuously posted for customers’ examination.