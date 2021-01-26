1,660 vaccinated in county so far

Mississippi State Dept. of Health data for the week long period of Jan. 18-25 show that 177 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Panola County, and two patients died from complications of the coronavirus.

Since March 11, 2020, the state says 3,898, have contracted the disease, and 81 people have died.

Statewide, as of Monday evening, 266,598 Mississippians have been diagnosed with Covid-19 with 5,852 of the cases proving to be fatal.

Across the nation, about 1 million people a day are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. MSDH said Tuesday that 167,856 Mississippians have received a first dose of the vaccine and 16,542 second doses have been administered. The state said 1,660 Panola County residents had been vaccinated as of Jan. 25.

The Civic Center location under the management of the Mississippi National Guard is currently able to use all of the shots allocated per day, and more shots will be given when the wave of second shots begins to roll around.

Neighboring counties vaccination reports, as gathered by the MSDH, show 4,090 for Lafayette, 860 for Tate, 181 in Quitman, 492 in Tallahatchie, 875 in Yalobusha, and 5,560 in DeSoto County.

Statewide, data shows by race that Whites have received 70 percent of the vaccinations, 15 percent for Blacks, and 15 percent for Asian, Hispanic and others.

South Panola School Districts makes available its breakdown of Covid-19 cases, and quarantines became of close contacts, to the MSDH each Monday.

The week of Jan. 11-22 the district reported16 cases of students (10 at the high school), and four teachers or other staff with positive infections. District wide, about 93 students or staff were under quarantine, but not tested positive.