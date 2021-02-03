(Photo from the Shreveport Times)

A Taste of Italy in Water Valley will be March 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Water Valley VFW.

Join Chef Marco D’Emidio and learn to make classic pasta dough from scratch. Under Chef Marco’s guidance you will learn an authentic way on how to make fresh pasta by hand.

Materials needed to participate: A cutting board and pizza cutter. All ingredients are included. Take home your fresh pasta dough. The class includes a sample tasting of pasta and choice of sauce created by Chef Marco.

The VFW is at 11535 N Highway 315. Masks are required. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Reservations required. Cost is $20 per person.

Payment is due no later than February 27. Mail checks to WV FUMC Outreach the address is 603 N Main Street, Water Valley 38965.

The event is sponsored by the Water Valley First Methodist Church and the proceeds will benefit the local community. Caio! Buon Mangiare.

Chef Marco was born in a little town on the east coast of central Italy and grew up on a small farm. Since he was a little boy, Marco spent time attending everyday cooking lessons from his grandmother, mother and aunts trying to learn their secrets and skills. He moved to Rome at 18 and got his masters in geology while working in a Roman/Abruzzian restaurant as a pizzaiolo in the summer.

After working as a marine geologist for over 8 years, in 2015 Marco joined the team that, a year later that would open St. Leo in Oxford.

Saint Leo in 2017, was named the James Beard Award semifinalist as the best new restaurant in the US. Marco has been developing multiple new concepts investing in research and development of new dishes and techniques.

He developed “MADE” Gourmet Food. MADE will facilitate the spread of gourmet Italian street food through a variant of outlets. Events, pop-ups, catering, private chefs cooking classes, consulting and so much more.

Marco’s motto is: Rustic tradition with modern innovation.” His food is simply delicious. His website is www.madegourmetfood.com.