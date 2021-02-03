expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

All incumbents running for City Board seats

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The ballot has increased for the City of Batesville’s Municipal Election on June 8. Deadlines for candidates to return qualifying paperwork is  Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.

Party primaries will start the election cycle on April 6. Primary runoffs, if necessary, will be three weeks later on April 27.

Batesville City Clerk Susan Berryhill confirmed as of Tuesday, Feb 2, at noon, the following in regards to the coming election:

Mayor Jerry Autrey has not returned his paperwork, but has already began making some campaign calls.

Autrey said this week that he has gathered signatures on an Independent petition, but has not yet decided whether to run in the primaries or wait until the General Election in the fall as an Independent.

His only opponent is Margaret Eubanks, who filed three weeks ago as a Republican. Local political observers have expected a late entry on the Democratic ticket, but no other paperwork had been returned by Tuesday afternoon.

In Ward 1, incumbent Bill Duggar will run on the Republican ticket, Billy Prince has filed to run on the Democratic side, and Whiz Whitaker will seek the office as an Independent candidate.

In Ward 2, incumbent Bobby Walton and former alderman Ted Stewart have both filed on the Democratic ticket.

In Ward 3, incumbent Stan Harris has returned paperwork necessary to qualify as an Independent candidate. There have been no other filers.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land will run on the Republican ticket for a second term and is so far unopposed.

Alderman-at-large Teddy Morrow has qualified as an Independent. There have been no other papers returned for that seat.

Independent candidates pay no filing fee, but must submit a petition with the names of 50 registered voters in the ward (or city) in which they seek office.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Wesley Williamson mourned by theater community

All incumbents running for City Board seats

City of Batesville Installing New Utility Bill Payment Box

Supper’s ready and waiting with planning

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE