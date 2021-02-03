Prides celebrating 68th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence W. Pride, Sr., are celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. The couple were united in marriage Feb 7, 1953 by Rev. L.W. Deloney in Sardis. Both are retired, residents of Panola County, and members of The New Bethlehem Baptist Church. They are the parents of 15 beautiful children, seven boys and eight girls with one preceded in death, Josephine Pride Chapman. Clarence Pride Jr. (Queenie), Ruthie Hudson (Bob), Alma Rudd, Thelma Mask (Rick), Melvin Pride (Joyce), Hazel Green (Eric), Patricia Sanford (Earnest), James Pride (Valerie), Lester Pride (LaKeldra), John Pride (Cheryl), Delois Pride, Dennis Pride (Angela), Gregory Pride, and Annette Pride-Pippins (Cedric). They have 47 grandchildren (three deceased), and 62 great-grandchildren (four deceased). The Pride’s will celebrate with their family. (Contributed)