Cereal Drive held by local ministries

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach and Faith In Action Ministry Outreach of Batesville teamed up for a Community Free Cereal Drive-Thru Giveaway to more than 200 Families on Jan. 17 at Faith In Action Ministry Fellowship at 125 Van Voris Street.

Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach and Faith In Action Ministry Outreach have a long history of working together to alleviate the impact of hunger in the Batesville community.

“This pandemic has affected us in a way that children are now home more than ever, and if other children are mostly like mine, they love to eat periodically. Being able to give away the cereals will allow the children to have access to available healthy foods with choices to help the parents out when they are not able to prepare them a meal,” said Derrick Sanford, president of the non-profit. “We are grateful to be a blessing in any way possible.”

Derrick and Marquita Sanford are the president and vice-president and founders of Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach. Bishop Anthony and Lady Patricia Rodgers are the Pastor and First Lady and founders of Faith In Action Ministry.

For more information contact Sanford at (662) 934-2866. For donations, use CashApp: $VLEO15, PayPal: Victorious Living Empowerment Outreach, or online at www.victoriousliving1.org.