Green Wave Jr. High wins 2nd in district

It was only fitting that the two best junior high boys basketball teams in District 1-AAA as Clarksdale Lee tangled with host North Delta Monday night.

Playing in front of a packed gym, the Colts outlasted North Delta 72-66 in a overtime thriller to defend their district title.

The Colts held a twelve point lead with just over three minutes remaining in regulation before the Green Wave tied the game at 60-60 on Grayson Alford’s basket with 15 seconds left in regulation.

The score remained knotted at 64-64 at the 1:56 mark of the extra session before the Colts would finally pull away on four free throws and a breakaway layup.

Alford led all scorers with 33 points while Cody Bost provided 24. Matt Johnson added seven points with Kolby Baker finished with two for the Green Wave.

“This was an outstanding basketball game between two very good teams that went toe-to-toe, but we just couldn’t come up with enough plays to win the game. I am proud of the way our kids fought back from being twelve down to send it into overtime,” said Green Wave head coach Will Florence.

“The key factor tonight was even though we shot 48 percent from the floor we got out-rebounded and that was the difference in winning and coming up short,” said Florence.

ND 43

Marshall 17

(Saturday)

North Delta reached the championship game by virtue of a 43-17 win over Marshall Academy Saturday.

Alford led the way with 20 points while Bost followed with 13 including 11 in the second half

The Green Wave led 16-9 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter by holding the Patriots to two points.

Bost ended the quarter by banking in a three pointer and the buzzer to give the Green Wave a 33-11 cushion. Johnson also got into the scoring column with five points.

Lady Wave

Kirk 32

ND 18

The junior high Lady Wave saw its season come to an end with a 32-18 loss to Kirk Saturday.

Kirk broke open a close 13-12 lead at intermission by out-scoring North Delta 10-0 in the third period. The Green Wave broke the scoring drought on a Autumn Boone basket with 5:46 remaining in the fourth quarter

Emily Wells paced North Delta with seven points while Boone added four. Ann Krisopher Wells, Emma Brown and Cadie Coker garnered two points each and Paizlee Woods finished with one point.