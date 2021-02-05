Mississippi State opens spring Maroon Fridays for prospective students

Mississippi State is announcing Maroon Fridays, a recurring face-to-face event offered through the Office of Orientation and Events to connect prospective students with their academic college of interest.

“Maroon Fridays are the perfect opportunity to learn about the academic college you are interested in, meet some current students, tour our beautiful and welcoming campus, start financially planning for college and so much more,” said Kylie Forrester, director of the Office of Orientation and Events. “I hope prospective students and families get a sense of how important student success is to us when they visit. I encourage anyone beginning to look at college options to visit and let us show you how special MSU is.”

Maroon Friday events this semester include:

—Feb. 26, College of Business

—March 5, College of Education and College of Architecture, Art and Design

—March 12, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and College of Forest Resources

—March 19, College of Arts and Sciences

—March 26, Bagley College of Engineering

Registration is $10 and available at www.goto.msstate.edu/ portal/maroon-fridays .

Attendees will tour campus with the MSU Roadrunners recruiting group and chat with current students about campus involvement, diversity, student success and more. Families and guests will hear from staff in the offices of Financial Aid and Admissions and Scholarships, with a variety of administrators also participating in financial planning and question-and-answer sessions.

Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m., and Maroon Fridays conclude around 4:30 p.m. Registration includes a T-shirt, information packet and a voucher to use in Starkville for dinner at participating local restaurants. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Maroon Fridays have limited capacity and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

