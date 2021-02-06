Late filings beef up City ballot; just 1 alderman unopposed

The deadline for filing paperwork to be a candidate in the upcoming Municipal Elections for positions of Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Batesville passed Friday (Feb.5) at 5 p.m., and voters now know who their choices will be when they go to the polls June 8.

Only Alderman-at-Large Teddy Morrow did not draw a challenger. Mayor Jerry Autrey and the other four aldermen all have at least one opponent.

The election cycle will begin April 6 with the Democratic and Republican primaries. On the Democratic side, only candidates in Ward 2 will be on the ballot. In that race, incumbent Bobby Walton will face Ted Stewart. There are no Republican or Independent candidates, so the top vote getter in the primary will advance to the General Election with no challenger.

The Republican Party will have two of the four mayoral candidates – Margaret Eubanks and Eddie Nabors – run to see who will advance to the June 8 balloting where the winner will face two Independent candidates – Mayor Autrey and Hal Farrell, Jr.

In Ward 1, incumbent Bill Duggar is seeking re-election as a Republican, Billy Prince is running as a Democrat, and James “Whiz” Whitaker is an Independent candidate. That race will be decided in the General Election.

In Ward 3, incumbent Stan Harrison and challenger Chase Montgomery will campaign for the June 8 voting. Both qualified as Independents.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land, a Republican, has one challenger, Independent candidate Walter Allen “Walt” Karr.

Only the two Ward 2 candidates, and Prince in Ward 1, qualified as Democratic candidates.

Four candidates qualified as Republicans, and seven will run as Independents.