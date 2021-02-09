Locker manufacturer bringing 60 new jobs

Lockers Manufacturing, producer of lockers for the American market, is locating its manufacturing operations in Batesville. The project is a $5.35 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs in the old Panola Mills location on Pearson St.

“Lockers Manufacturing’s decision to invest in Mississippi by opening this new location and bringing 60 new jobs to Panola County is yet another prime example of leaders at all levels of government working together to generate new opportunities for the people of our great state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.

“Despite current economic challenges, our commitment to grow the state’s economy is unwavering, as evidenced by the addition of Lockers Manufacturing to Mississippi’s business community.”

Lockers Manufacturing specializes in the production of state-of-the-art locker storage systems that have achieved award-winning quality standards for safety and security storage applications. The lockers consist of up to 50 percent recycled content when metal is the primary material.

The company also manufactures smart lockers, computer cabinets, storage cabinets and commercial shelving. Through authorized distributors throughout the U.S., Lockers Manufacturing focuses on customers in public and private schools, institutional, military and healthcare facilities, Fortune 500 companies and athletic locker rooms for any architectural specification and/or end-user application.

The company, which aims to create American jobs and serve the communities in which it is located, purchased a 62,000-square-foot facility in Batesville’s original industrial zone where it plans to begin new lines of production by Oct. 1.

“Lockers Manufacturing has a long and rich history in the locker industry. After a multiple-state vetting process, we are proud to select and bring manufacturing jobs to the great state of Mississippi. The expansion in Batesville means jobs for 60 more families, and that is reason enough to celebrate today and be hopeful for an even brighter future here in Panola County,” said Lockers Manufacturing Founder and CEO Keith Dunham.

“There are a number of great assets in Mississippi leading to our decision to pick the Batesville location. These include the quality of Mississippi’s manufacturing workforce, the highway system and a prime location in the country servicing our nationwide dealer network. But the greatest asset is the people, from the state and local leadership to the workforce, who continue to deliver, helping companies like Lockers Manufacturing grow and prosper. We are very excited about the future as we continue to achieve a prominent leader status in the respected markets we serve.”

“The talented leadership found in Panola County continually proves itself to be an integral part of the region’s economic growth. The Mississippi Development Authority is proud once again to support Joe Azar and the entire Panola team in their ongoing efforts to strengthen the region’s economy as they welcome Lockers Manufacturing and new manufacturing jobs to Batesville,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville.

“We appreciate the hard work of the Panola Partnership, the Panola County Board of Supervisors, the mayor of Batesville, the Batesville Board of Aldermen and the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, all of which were vital to bringing this economic development win to North Mississippi.”

MDA is providing assistance for equipment relocation and installation. Lockers Manufacturing also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, a rebate program for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Panola County also is assisting with this project.

“Lockers Manufacturing is a stateside manufacturer of custom lockers. Their new Batesville facility will contain manufacturing machines from lasers, punch presses, press brakes, welding stations, final assembly and a new seven-stage, state-of -the-art powder coat line. Our NWCC Concourse Skills Training Center played a deciding factor in their recruitment,” said Panola Partnership Director of Economic Development Joe Azar.

“The Panola Partnership thanks Gov. Reeves and MDA for their continued support, as together, we have brought five new projects to Panola County in such a short time.”

“Lockers Manufacturing will add to our revitalization plans for the extension of our downtown area. Along with new jobs, they are excited to bring commitment to community involvement,” said Mayor Jerry Autrey. “Our plans include a new fire station, a public works facility and hopefully in the near future, a multi-purpose recreational center.”

“Panola County continues to be known as a manufacturing-friendly community,” said Panola County Board of Supervisors President Cole Flint. “We support our 38 manufacturers and encourage growth in technology and innovation. We are pleased that Lockers Manufacturing recognized these qualities in Panola County.”

Lockers Manufacturing plans to fill the 60 jobs by the end of 2024.