Batesville Municipal Court 02/10/21

The City of Batesville Municipal court was held Wednesday, Feb. 10, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Colin S. Kemp, 209 Hardy Rd., Courtland, had a shoplifting charge continued.

Vondregus L. Bailey,763 E. Gay St., Charleston, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Jonathan Keen, 155 Sullivant Rd., Batesville, was credited for time served in jail on a contempt of court charge.

Elmer G. McGee, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, failed to appear to DUI and failure to use a turn signal.

Marvin Trent Smith, no address given, was given credit for time served for public drunkenness, but pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 60 days.

Jadarrious Chapman, no address given, had his bond lowered from $105,000 to $25,000 on charges of two counts of burglary, robbery, petit larceny, malicious mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Terrence Ellis, no address given, made an initial appearance on burglary and other various charges with a $26,500 bond and was ordered to pay $1,635 in old fines.

Tyrone N. Whitten, 4964 Frankie Lane, Memphis, pleaded guilty to DUI and no drivers license and was fined $1,085.

Rodnesha Griffin, 394 Greenbriar Road, Courtland, had a felony aggravated assault charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Frederick W. Hentz, 11096 Hwy. 51 South, had a felony receiving stolen property charge sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Paula Guerrero, 255 Brower Rd., Coffeeville, had felony charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and (felony) accessory to after the fact sent to the Panola County Grand Jury. Judge Westfaul lowered her bond from $25,000 to 20,000

Hunter W. Roberts, 2510 Hughes Rd., Courtland, had two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Ira A. Perry, 118 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm, firearm enhancement and running a stop sign bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeremy M.Thigpin, 618 Scott Ave., Lambert, paid a $155 fine for failure to yield for the right of way.

Dakota B. Johnson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, had domestic violence and petit larceny charges dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Jonathan S. Pitcock, Jr., 196 Craig St., Batesville, had a DUI case continued.

Jeffery Manfred, no address given, was found guilty of speeding.