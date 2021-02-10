Property Transfers 2/1-5/2021

Property Transfers

Property transfers between Feb. 1 – 5, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerkt:

Second Judicial District

Derenda M. Landrum Carr to Stacey Dale Wingo, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Derenda M. Landrum Carr and Larry Carr to Stacey Dale Wingo, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

College Investment Co. to Ben Stafford, Jr., Lots 26 & 27 Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision, Section 29, Township 8, Range 5.

Willie Trantham to Kemisha Trantham, A part of the North Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

C & W Land Development, Inc. to Keith Dunham, A fractional part of Lot 4, Block 21, Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lee C. Herron and Teresa Herron to William Marshal Hamrick and Carrie Hamrick, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Georgia Commercial Stores, Inc. to RKAG, LLC, 585 Highway 51 South.

State of Mississippi to Effort Alexander, A part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Robert J. Hawks to Virginia E. Hawks, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, and a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jason Richardson to Don Dickson, Tracts 33 & 34 of the Hickory Hills Subdivision.

Donahue & Boren, LLC to Mary Eloise Blankenship, 89 Farrish Gravel Road.

Winfred Prestage and Bernis Prestage to Rita Ann Prestage Grofer, Part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jeffrey T. Brock and Jana D. Brock to Nicholas H. Hughes and Jennifer S. Hughes, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Peria E. Jerry and John W. Jerry to Shanece Bates, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Dorothy D. Overton to Nolan F. West, East Half of East Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 11, and part of West Half of West Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Dorothy D. Overton to Nolan F. West, South Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 2 and North Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9, Range 9.

Dorothy D. Overton to Nolan F. West, Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Northeast Quarter, and Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9, Range 9.

Dorothy D. Overton to Nolan F. West, North Half of South Half of Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 9.

Dorothy D. Overton to Nolan F. West, West Half of East Half of Southeast Quarter, Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter, North Half of Northeast Quarter, West Half of Southwest Quarter, and Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Charles David Overton, Jr. to Nolan F. West, Part of South Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Christopher Brocato to Jonathan Clay Hudson and Staci Lea Hudson, Section 1, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Forrest M. Bridges to Latunya Farr and Lakendric Dickens, 3.5 Acre part of West Half of West Half of Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 34, Township 8, Range 6.

James R. Pitcock to Long Land Investments, Lot 2 Colley Subdivision, Section 34, Township 10, Range 6.

James R. Pitcock to Jane B. Johnson, 1 Acre part of West Half of Northwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 16, Township 9, Range 9.

Abigail M. Hughes to Brandon Deshawn Hughes, 6 Acres in East Half of West Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Abigail M. Hughes to Kayla Sharice Henderson, 16.83 Acres in East Half of West Half of Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Paul A. Cozart and Guadalupe Cozart to Kenneth Jones, Jr. and Carrie Jones, Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Cindy S. Beard to Robert D. Short and Carol E. Short, Fractional part of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Jennifer R. Wright to Jennifer R. Wright, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Joseph Ivy to Kevin Scott Ivy and Chad Everett Ivy, Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Eugene O. Hall, Jr. and Rita Hall to Mark Alberts, Southwest Corner of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Lillie Gipson, Walter Gipson and Jennifer Gipson to Emma J. Wooten and Eddie Wilbourn, Lot 31of the First Addition to the Pointer Subdivision, Town of Como.

The Estate of John Ira Hardy to the Irrevocable Trust of Brandy Pastore, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West,

Charles F. Pipkin and Myrna C. Pipkin to Joe Coventry and Clay Blair, Fractional part of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Aquila Miles to David Balducci, Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Dina Bollina Tindall and Andrea Bollino Costello, Successor Trustees of the Ronald G. Bollino Revocable Trust Agreement to Dina Bollina Tindall and Andrea Bollino Costello, Lot 23 Lesbideza Point, Sardis Reservoir, located in Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7, Range 6 West.

Michael C. Saripkin to Tammy Shoote, A part of Block 11.