February 10, 2021

Thursday vaccinations for Panola County have been rescheduled

By Staff reports

Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Vaccination Site Changes Due to Winter Weather

 

Due to the predicted winter weather forecast, several Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites in north Mississippi scheduled for Thursday will automatically be rescheduled for a later date.

DeSoto and Lafayette county sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, February 20.

Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 16.

Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.

Those with appointments will receive an automated call. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

