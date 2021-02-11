Dollar General hosting career event in Sardis Friday

Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event in Sardis on Friday, Feb, 12.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s Career page. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.