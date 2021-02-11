expand
February 11, 2021
Published 4:29 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021
Jimmy Fred Daugherty, Jr. 56, of Senatobia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
