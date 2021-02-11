Silver Alert issued for North Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81 year old Oscar Earl Boggs of Horn Lake, Desoto County.

He is described as a white male, 5’11 tall, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and cowboy boots.

He was last seen Wednesday, February 10, at about 9AM in the area of 3730 Warrington Drive, Horn Lake in Desoto County.

He was last believed to be driving a 2021 red Toyota Tacoma traveling north bound on Hwy 61 near Clarksdale. Mr. Boggs was possibly traveling to see a friend in Helena-West Helena AR but never arrived.

Family members say Mr. Boggs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Oscar Boggs contact Horn Lake Police Department at (662)342-3515 or (662)342-3514.