February 15, 2021

MDOT reporting ice on bridges across North Miss.

By Staff reports

Published 12:49 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging drivers to use caution on roads as freezing temperatures make their way across the state. Sub-freezing temps combined with fog and humidity in the northern counties have lead to an accumulation of ice on roads and bridges. MDOT crews have been treating some roads with salt, brine and slag, but the effectiveness of those measures decreases exponentially as the temperatures approach the single digits.

“Our crews are treating the roads and bridges to keep them passable, but there is a limit to what can be done to treat roads when it is this cold with widespread precipitation,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “The best thing for drivers to do is to stay home if at all possible.”

MDOT crews continue to monitor conditions with assistance from MDOT enforcement and are treating bridges with salt and slag to lower the freezing point of water and increase traction.

The amount of ice that can be melted per pound of salt decreases with temperature.  At 30 degrees Fahrenheit, 1 pound of salt will melt about 46 pounds of ice.  At 20 degrees Fahrenheit, 1 pound of salt will only melt about 9 pounds of ice.  The colder it gets, the less effective salt becomes to treat ice on a roadway.

All highways currently remain open, but motorists are strongly urged to avoid travel if possible in affected areas.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

  • Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.
  • Slow down; ice be hard to see on road surfaces.
  • Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
  • Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
  • Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
  • Stay alert.

Looking ahead, winter weather conditions are expected to remain in the state all week. Stay up to date with local weather forecasts.

For real-time road conditions on Mississippi’s highways and bridges, visit MDOTtraffic.com and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.



