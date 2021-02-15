South Panola Schools closed at least until Wednesday

From the South Panola School District:

Due to inclement weather, all SPSD schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17.

ALL SPSD SCHOOLS WILL TRANSITION TO DISTANCE LEARNING FOR THOSE TWO DAYS.

Parents and students should visit the SPSD website inclement weather tab (click below) and check their email for distance learning instructions.

We will reevaluate road conditions on Wednesday and make a decision concerning school closures for the remainder of the week.