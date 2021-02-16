North Delta announces new Head of School

Since receiving the retirement letter from Dr. Poss in October, the North Delta School board of directors conducted a thorough search, which included several applicants and interviews, and have chosen a candidate to lead the students and faculty.

Eric Robertson was announced this week as Head of School beginning July 1.

Robertson grew up in Sledge, and is a 1991 graduate of Delta Academy. He received a Bachelor of Social Science Education from Delta State University. He later earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.

Robertson lived in Oxford for over 20 years where he served in both Oxford School District and Lafayette County School District. He and his family are currently residing in Madison, where he is employed at Madison Central High School.

He is married to Tanya Robertson, who is also an educator. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Mississippi.

She is currently teaching for Madison County Schools and also teaches educational courses for the University of Mississippi. She has been honored with the title of Lafayette County School District Teacher of the Year, Madison County Terrific Teacher, and Madison County Soil and Conservation Educator of the Year.

Mrs. Robertson has also served as a Madison County School representative for the Mississippi Teacher Council.

The Robertsons have three sons. Creek is a senior at Madison Central High School, Britt is a sophomore at Madison Central High School, and John Colt is a fifth grader at Madison Station Elementary.

After graduation, Creek will be attending and playing baseball for the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Britt and John Colt will be attending North Delta where they look forward to growing academically and playing sports.

Robertson and his family are excited to be coming home and joining the North Delta family. He looks forward to partnering with the entire North Delta community to ensure every student has the opportunity to grow and succeed in a positive environment where academic excellence and character development are valued.

He and his family are also eager to wear green and white to cheer on the Green Wave in all extracurricular activities.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the role of Head of School for North Delta School, and I am looking forward to moving to Panola County to begin serving the students, teachers, staff, and families of this community,” he said.