expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Post Office suspends operations in area

By Staff reports

Published 9:36 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

News Release from USPS

The Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Codes starting with 386, 387, 388, and 389. There will be no retail service, no mail delivery and no drop shipments.

Post Offices within the three-digit ZIP Codes starting with 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, 396, and 397 are open with normal operations.

The Jackson, MS, Bulk Entry Mail Unit, located at 401 E. South St., will be open today from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information:  https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Post Office suspends operations in area

Northwest among first cohort in Achieving the Dream initiative

Woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work shift at nursing home

Faye Boyette,  51

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE