February 18, 2021

Robert Harvey Ramage, 45

By Staff reports

Published 8:46 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Robert Harvey “Bobby” Ramage, 45, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The family will be celebrating Bobby’s life 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Bobby was born Nov. 19, 1975, in Eupora to James Clinton Ramage and Rosa Horton Warford. He was a longtime security officer in Memphis before moving to Batesville where he was currently employed by United Solutions.

In Bobby’s spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and spending time with his friends and family.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Rosa Warford of Batesville; fiancé, Carolyn Batt of Batesville; sons, Hunter Ramage of Batesville, and Logan Ramage of Batesville; adopted son, Zach Ramage of Stafford, VA; sister, Beth Fletcher (Craig) of Batesville; and two brothers, Lewis Ramage (Lisa) of Batesville, and David Ramage (Rena) of Oxford.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, James Clinton Ramage, and his daughter, Rose Elizabeth Ramage.

