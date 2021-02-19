expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

MSDH COVID-19 vaccination site in Batesville closed Saturday

By Staff reports

Published 8:49 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Due to winter weather, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites in Desoto, Panola, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Washington, Madison, Warren, Neshoba and Adams counties have been cancelled for Saturday, February 20.

 Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled throughout next week at the same location. Patients will be notified of the new appointment date and time by phone, e-mail, or text.

 Vaccination sites in Forrest, Jones, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Rankin and Lowndes counties will operate tomorrow.

 The MSDH COVID-19 testing site in Hinds County at the Farmer’s Market is cancelled tomorrow. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date.

These details can change dependent on weather.

Check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com for the latest in cancellations.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

MSDH COVID-19 vaccination site in Batesville closed Saturday

Billie Ann Logue, 81

Robert Harvey Ramage, 45

Supervisors announce plans for offices, garbage collection

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

MSDH COVID-19 vaccination site in Batesville closed Saturday

Panola County News

Supervisors announce plans for offices, garbage collection

Panola County News

Post Office suspends operations in area

News

Northwest among first cohort in Achieving the Dream initiative

News

Woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work shift at nursing home

News

Pope Teacher of Year

News

Sardis Lake Baptist revival set

News

Northwest eLearning, 2+2 programs earn recognition

News

Northwest Health Sciences hosts CARES show and tell

Batesville News

Karr says hacker attacks are a mild threat

Batesville News

Chapman turns in gear after 40 years

Panola County News

North Delta announces new Head of School

News

Hard freezes challenge Southern gardeners

News

South Panola Schools closed at least until Wednesday

Panola County News

All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather  

Panola County News

MDOT reporting ice on bridges across North Miss.

Batesville News

Murder on Panola Avenue is first of year in Batesville

Crime

Suspect in burglaries returned to Panola County from Missouri

Panola County News

Silver Alert issued for North Mississippi man

Panola County News

Dollar General hosting career event in Sardis Friday

Batesville News

South Panola Schools give direction for possible inclement weather schedule

Panola County News

Thursday vaccinations for Panola County have been rescheduled

Panola County News

Property Transfers 2/1-5/2021

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court 02/10/21