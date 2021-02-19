MSDH COVID-19 vaccination site in Batesville closed Saturday

Due to winter weather, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites in Desoto, Panola, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Washington, Madison, Warren, Neshoba and Adams counties have been cancelled for Saturday, February 20.

Those with cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled throughout next week at the same location. Patients will be notified of the new appointment date and time by phone, e-mail, or text.

Vaccination sites in Forrest, Jones, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Rankin and Lowndes counties will operate tomorrow.

The MSDH COVID-19 testing site in Hinds County at the Farmer’s Market is cancelled tomorrow. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date.

These details can change dependent on weather.

Check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com for the latest in cancellations.