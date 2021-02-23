Charles Edward Lane, Sr., 76, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home in Sarah. Charles was born in Tunica on Aug. 3, 1944, to Donnie Carlisle and Paul Lane.

He was a retired farmer and was also and an excellent mechanic. Charles enjoyed nature and the outdoors, loved NASCAR, and watching old westerns, especially The Virginian and Gunsmoke. He also loved to tell a good joke and often reminisced about people and old times. He will be remembered as a kind, good natured man, who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years, Fay O’Neal Lane of Sarah; two sons, Chad Lane (Tonya) and Mike Lane (Megan); four sisters, Mary Medina (Tony) of Sardis, Patricia Coggins of Biloxi, Priscilla Sparks (Mike) of Texas, and Liz Lenard (Gary) of Longtown; one brother William O’Neal; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Betty O’Neal, Lou Red, and Pauline Boyd; one brother, Delmer Lane and one grandchild, Dylan Wrenn.

A graveside service will be held at Surrette Cemetery on Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.