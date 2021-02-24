Winter Storm ’21 photos from readers

The once-in-a-generation winter weather that swept into Batesville and Panola County on Valentine’s Day with freezing temperatures, followed by two three days of sleet, ice, and snow shut down schools, most local and state government offices, and many businesses. Merchants, city and county officials, and families scrambled to adjust to the week-long winter chill, leaving only children and the young-at-heart gleefully playing in the snow, without a care that icicles and snowballs couldn’t melt. Thanks to our many readers who submitted their snow days photos, and here are as many as we received. If you don’t see a photo you submitted, please send me an email and I will get it added – editor@panolian.com

