MFC reminds landowners to check trees for storm damage

The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) is warning Mississippians of potential damage to trees following the recent winter weather that moved through the state last week.

The most visible sign of damage to trees during an ice storm is limbs breaking under the weight of ice accumulation. Pine trees collect more ice compared to hardwoods because they retain their needles year-round, and the needles hold the ice. Additionally, pine branches break under less weight than hardwoods. As little as a quarter inch of ice can begin to cause breakage in pine trees.

“While broken limbs are the most obvious signs of damage, the amount of ice we saw last week can cause other potential problems to trees in your community or on your land,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. “The MFC recommends getting out and checking for potential damage as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The MFC offers the following tips to ensure you trees remain healthy and resilient.