Junior Auxiliary Royalty 2021

Batesville’s Junior Auxiliary held its annual crowning of the Charity Ball King and Queen over the weekend with virtual pageants and presentation of the JA Royal Couple for 2021. Outgoing King Johnny Pace and Queen Dr. Cynthia Thompson handed over their crowns and scepter to the new King Chris Smith and Queen Rosemary Womble.

Junior Auxiliary members have organized the annual Charity Ball auction virtually as well, and will hold that event Saturday, March 20 beginning at 9 a.m. Viewers will be able to see auction items on Facebook and listen to the happenings live on undefinedradio.com.