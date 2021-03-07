National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

This past weekend, 64 dogs and their professional handlers headed into the woods with local guides to stake claim to a $27,500 prize or a new pickup truck sponsored by PCK and Purina. The champion was PCH Flat Run Osage Orange, shown with handler Casey Stallard, along with Jeff Stallard of Tiffin, Ohio. Second place was PCH Money in the Bank

This hunt brought hunters and their dogs from as far away as Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Michigan as well as across the Mid-South according to PKC owner Roger Carnegie. The dogs hunted in teams of 4 on Friday, March 5 with the top sixteen dogs competing on Saturday evening, March 6.