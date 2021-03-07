expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

By Staff reports

Published 2:58 pm Sunday, March 7, 2021

This past weekend, 64 dogs and their professional handlers headed into the woods with local guides to stake claim to a $27,500 prize or a new pickup truck sponsored by PCK and Purina. The champion was PCH Flat Run Osage Orange, shown with handler Casey Stallard, along with Jeff Stallard of Tiffin, Ohio. Second place was PCH Money in the Bank

This hunt brought hunters and their dogs from as far away as Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Michigan as well as across the Mid-South according to PKC owner Roger Carnegie. The dogs hunted in teams of 4 on Friday, March 5 with the top sixteen dogs competing on Saturday evening, March 6.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

Henry O. Robertson, 92

South Panola Baseball Is On A Roll

Group working to bring wrestling to Mississippi high schools

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

Panola County News

Group working to bring wrestling to Mississippi high schools

News

Fatal Crash in Oxford on Hwy 6 Claims Third Life

Panola County News

Narcotics, cash seized after search at Terza One Stop

Panola County News

County garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Oxford

Batesville News

County spending $88K for AC duct ionizers

Batesville News

Haire Auto Group Growing At New Location

News

Gov. Reeves: Mask mandate lifted in Mississippi

News

Governor signs latest COVID-19 executive order

News

Brothers use algebra to find fish at Sardis, Enid

News

Northwest earns Military Friendly designation

News

MFC reminds landowners to check trees for storm damage

Panola County News

North Panola Schools benefit from Republican-led awards

News

Hard freezes challenge Southern gardeners

Panola County News

County considering ionizers for AC units

News

Atmos Energy addresses customer bill after storms

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court 02/24/21

Panola County News

Winter Storm ’21 photos from readers (Part 2)

Panola County News

Winter Storm ’21 photos from readers

Panola County News

Drumming in music class at Pope School

Batesville News

MSDH COVID-19 vaccination site in Batesville closed Saturday

Panola County News

Supervisors announce plans for offices, garbage collection

Panola County News

Post Office suspends operations in area

News

Northwest among first cohort in Achieving the Dream initiative