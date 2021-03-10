expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Candidates begin campaigning in Crenshaw and Sardis, no election in Courtland

By Staff reports

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Crenshaw will elect their first new mayor since 1993, as current mayor, Oscar Barlow decided not to run for re-reelection.  Mayor candidates who qualified for the June 8th election are Marco Goins, Jerry Mayo and Phyllis Sanford.

In the Crenshaw alderman election, Patricia Dodson in Ward 1, Cassie Massey in Ward 2 and Greg Reed in Ward 4 are running unopposed. In Ward 3, candidates who qualified are Cathy Bowlen, Charles Green and Kim Strickland. Alberta Bradley currently holds this seat and did not run for reelection. In Ward 5, no one qualified to run this election cycle so that seat will be vacant. Current office holder for Ward 5 is Catherine Phipps.

In Sardis, incumbent mayor Lula Palmer will face off against Richard McCarty in the mayoral race. McCarty currently is the alderman for Ward 4.   In Ward 2 incumbent Clarence “BooBoo” Jones, Jr. will run against Letherio Mosley.

Sardis Alderman Joseph “JoJo” Still will run unopposed for Ward 1.  Alderman at Large, Michael Price was the only candidate to file and be certified Bonnie Smith in Ward 3 and Billy Burkes in Ward 4 are also running unopposed.

Courtland will not hold an election because the current office holders are running unopposed.  The City of Courtland made a request to not hold a municipal election to the state of Mississippi, which was granted. This will save the taxpayers money according to mayor, Debbie Aven. She cited precedent four years ago when there were no contested city offices and approval was given to not hold a municipal election.

 

 

 

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

NW Nursing Students Helped with Vaccine Distribution at Batesville Civic Center

Candidacy marks historic run in Batesville

Show Off on the Square – Open Car Show Will Be Back this Spring

Como participates in the Floral Heart Project

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

NW Nursing Students Helped with Vaccine Distribution at Batesville Civic Center

Batesville News

Candidacy marks historic run in Batesville

Batesville News

Show Off on the Square – Open Car Show Will Be Back this Spring

News

Como participates in the Floral Heart Project

Panola County News

Candidates begin campaigning in Crenshaw and Sardis, no election in Courtland

News

How to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Backyard

Panola County News

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

Panola County News

Group working to bring wrestling to Mississippi high schools

News

Fatal Crash in Oxford on Hwy 6 Claims Third Life

Panola County News

Narcotics, cash seized after search at Terza One Stop

Panola County News

County garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Oxford

Batesville News

County spending $88K for AC duct ionizers

Batesville News

Haire Auto Group Growing At New Location

News

Gov. Reeves: Mask mandate lifted in Mississippi

News

Governor signs latest COVID-19 executive order

News

Brothers use algebra to find fish at Sardis, Enid

News

Northwest earns Military Friendly designation

News

MFC reminds landowners to check trees for storm damage

Panola County News

North Panola Schools benefit from Republican-led awards

News

Hard freezes challenge Southern gardeners

Panola County News

County considering ionizers for AC units

News

Atmos Energy addresses customer bill after storms

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court 02/24/21

Panola County News

Winter Storm ’21 photos from readers (Part 2)