Show Off on the Square – Open Car Show Will Be Back this Spring

After being cancelled last year, the car show on the Square is back. The 11th Annual Showoff on the Square – Open Car Show will be held Easter weekend on Saturday, April 3 in downtown Batesville on the Square. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Baptist Children’s Village and other local charities.

Registration for the event will be from 8 AM – 1 PM on the day of the event. The registration fee is twenty dollars to enter a vehicle to show. The trophy presentation will be at 3 PM. The show is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, race cars, race trucks and motorcycles. Sponsor trophies and specialty trophies will be awarded.

The event is sponsored by MS Delta Street Rods and the City of Batesville. There will be door prizes to be given away to attendees and a 50-50 Raffle. A pancake breakfast will be held by the Exchange Club.

For more information about the show, contact Darrell Martin, 662-561-5163, Jerry Sides 901-413-5834, Pam Hatton 901-493-4129 or Jimmy Moore 662-934-5424.