March 12, 2021

Barry Brewer, 56

By Staff reports

Published 10:19 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Barry Brewer, age 56, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Courtland.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13,  in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. and also beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Barry was born May 25, 1964, in Batesville, to the late Marvin W. and Martha Jane Downs Brewer. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Barry had a very kind personality that was always quick with a joke or witty comment. He loved all his family dearly but his two grandchildren held a very special place in his heart.

Barry’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Carol Bolen Brewer of Courtland; son, Brandon Quay Brewer (Paige) of Courtland; three sisters, Sid Brewer File of Pope, Billie Brewer Johnson (Michael) of Batesville,  and Jessie Carol Wright (Craig) of Tupelo; two brothers, Danny Brewer and Jerry Brewer both of Courtland; two grandchildren, Wesson Quay Brewer and Brooklyn Leigh Stafford.

