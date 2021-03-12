expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Jerry R. Locke, 69

By Staff reports

Published 10:23 am Friday, March 12, 2021

Jerry R. Locke, age 69, passed away Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at his home in Sardis.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family  received friends Wednesday evening and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Jerry was born February 5, 1952, to the late Bilbo and Ola Johns Locke of Locke Station. He was a longtime resident of Locke Station and a faithful member of the Locke Station Baptist Church and worked as a farmer in the Mississippi Delta for many years.

Jerry enjoyed his job farming, hunting and fishing, and watching North Delta Football.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Dana H. Locke of Sardis, two daughters Amy Fuqua (Clay) of Nolensville, TN and Jennifer Clark (Chris) of Oxford, four sons Randel Locke of Cordova, TN, David Gibson (Trina) of Marks, Kholton Helmes (Kristie) of Pope, and Konnor Helmes of Sardis, three sisters Shirley Ware (Tony), Ruby Biggers (Robert) and Sue Reed (Fuzzy) all of Marks, two brothers Larry Locke (Rita) of Oakland, and Royce Locke (Fran) of Batesville, 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters Billie Rodgers and Carlene Ragsdale.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Justin Heath Allen, 25

L.D. Snyder, 73

Batesville Municipal Court 3/10/21

Jerry R. Locke, 69

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court 3/10/21

News

Mississippi House kills medical marijuana bill

Batesville News

Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February

News

NW Nursing Students Helped with Vaccine Distribution at Batesville Civic Center

Batesville News

Candidacy marks historic run in Batesville

Batesville News

Show Off on the Square – Open Car Show Will Be Back this Spring

News

Como participates in the Floral Heart Project

Panola County News

Candidates begin campaigning in Crenshaw and Sardis, no election in Courtland

News

How to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Backyard

Panola County News

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

Panola County News

Group working to bring wrestling to Mississippi high schools

News

Fatal Crash in Oxford on Hwy 6 Claims Third Life

Panola County News

Narcotics, cash seized after search at Terza One Stop

Panola County News

County garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Oxford

Batesville News

County spending $88K for AC duct ionizers

Batesville News

Haire Auto Group Growing At New Location

News

Gov. Reeves: Mask mandate lifted in Mississippi

News

Governor signs latest COVID-19 executive order

News

Brothers use algebra to find fish at Sardis, Enid

News

Northwest earns Military Friendly designation

News

MFC reminds landowners to check trees for storm damage

Panola County News

North Panola Schools benefit from Republican-led awards

News

Hard freezes challenge Southern gardeners

Panola County News

County considering ionizers for AC units