John Soren Bowie, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at his home in Batesville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at First United Methodist Church with the inurnment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Soren was born on July 9, 1955, to Rev. John Lewis and Gladys Flournoy Bowie in Kosciusko. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville.

The family left behind to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Deborah Reifers Bowie of Batesville; his daughter, Anna Lauren Wilcox (Cory) of Arlington, TN; sons William Eric Dawson (Evans) of Columbus, and Charles Everette “Charlie” Dawson (Monica) of Oxford; two sisters, Sheila Bowie Fowler of Waynesville, NC, and Suzannah Bowie Moorman (Steve) of Mont Belvieu, TX; one brother, Rev. Kenneth Scott Bowie (Carrie) of Granger, IN; and 5 grandchildren, Mia Dawson, Ellie Dawson, Hazel Rose Dawson, Arthur Dawson, and Jesse Dawson.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cross, 107 Quail Run Rd, or the First United Methodist Church, P.O Box 797; both of Batesville, MS.