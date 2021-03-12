Justin Heath Allen, 25, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, in Laredo, Texas.

Justin was born June 8, 1995 to Heath Allen and Joey Overstreet.

He is survived by his two sons, Kaston Lee Allen and James Dennis Allen of Vicksburg; his sister, Kamryn Allen of Hernando; his brother, Zack Allen of Oxford; his mother, Joey Overstreet Bruckner (Sean) of Hernando; his father, Heath Allen (Kelly) of Batesville; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Karen Allen of Batesville; maternal grandparents, Larry and Jonie Overstreet of Oxford; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The memorial service and inurnment will be held on Saturday, March 13, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.