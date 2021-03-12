L.D. Snyder, 73

L.D. (Dwight) Snyder, age 73, passed away March 6, 2021, in West Virginia.

A visitation will be held Monday, March 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. A private interment will follow afterwards at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

L.D. was born on February 25, 1948 to the late Walter R. Snyder and Lillian Ford in Pope.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Johnson; his brother, Walter Dewaine Snyder; and a half brother, Walter Roy Snyder.

The surviving family he leaves behind includes his sisters, Betty Anne Bennett and Angela Denise Sebree; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund at Liberty Hill Baptist Church c/o Sandra Copeland, 747 Snider Rd, Pope, MS 38658.