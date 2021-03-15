expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Batesville mourns passing of former Mayor

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 9:13 am Monday, March 15, 2021

Batesville residents, along with all of Panola County, woke Monday morning to the news that a former Mayor and longtime real estate agent in the City was taken in death Sunday evening, March 14, 2021.

Bobby Gene Baker, 89, passed away at his home in Batesville. He was the husband of Nell Baker. No arrangements have been announced by Wells Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18,  at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army.

The family will be receiving friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. until service time

The Panolian will publish on Wednesday articles and columns highlighting the political impact of community progress during his tenure as Mayor.

About three weeks ago, on Feb. 24, The Panolian interviewed Baker at his office about his tenure as mayor and his thoughts about the direction the City of Batesville is headed.

In the 29:30 recorded interview, Baker talked about the past and the future of Batesville with candor and enthusiasm. He specifically asked that nothing in the interview be written about until after his passing.

“Editor, you save what we talked about until after I’m gone,” he said at the end of the visit.

Those things, and many more, will be part of The Panolian’s updates over the next week about his death.

 

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Ethel Wilson, 77

Corps partially closes Engineer Point boat ramp lot

Gordon Dewayne Dulin, 59

Suspect(s) at large in Waffle House shooting

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

News

Corps partially closes Engineer Point boat ramp lot

Crime

Suspect(s) at large in Waffle House shooting

Batesville News

Batesville Municipal Court 3/10/21

News

Mississippi House kills medical marijuana bill

Batesville News

Panola County Restaurants Receive Passing Scores in February

News

NW Nursing Students Helped with Vaccine Distribution at Batesville Civic Center

Batesville News

Candidacy marks historic run in Batesville

Batesville News

Show Off on the Square – Open Car Show Will Be Back this Spring

News

Como participates in the Floral Heart Project

Panola County News

Candidates begin campaigning in Crenshaw and Sardis, no election in Courtland

News

How to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Backyard

Panola County News

National Coon Hunt, 2021 PKC Pup Shoot Out, Held In Batesville

Panola County News

Group working to bring wrestling to Mississippi high schools

News

Fatal Crash in Oxford on Hwy 6 Claims Third Life

Panola County News

Narcotics, cash seized after search at Terza One Stop

Panola County News

County garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Oxford

Batesville News

County spending $88K for AC duct ionizers

Batesville News

Haire Auto Group Growing At New Location

News

Gov. Reeves: Mask mandate lifted in Mississippi

News

Governor signs latest COVID-19 executive order

News

Brothers use algebra to find fish at Sardis, Enid

News

Northwest earns Military Friendly designation

News

MFC reminds landowners to check trees for storm damage

Panola County News

North Panola Schools benefit from Republican-led awards