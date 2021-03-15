expand
March 16, 2021

Corps partially closes Engineer Point boat ramp lot

By Staff reports

Published 1:06 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District closed the Engineer Point lower boat ramp parking lot at Sardis Lake on Monday to repair high water damage.

Fishermen are encouraged to use the upper ramp and parking lot until repairs are complete. Overflow parking is available across the road from the Engineer Point entrance.

The following boat ramps remain open: Beach Point, Lower Lake, Weir, Pat’s Bluff, ramps three and four at Coontown, ramp four at Wyatt’s, ramp two at Teckville and Indian Mound ramp at Hurricane Landing.

For more information, contact the Sardis Lake Field Office at 662-563-4531.

