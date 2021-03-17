expand
March 17, 2021

Eyes in the Sky going up around Batesville

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The City of Batesville began last week the process of putting up 31 high-tech cameras at strategic points in the city. The cameras, some of which include tag readers, are being installed in stages. When the $600,000 project is completed, the Batesville Police Department will have access to 31 different cameras on a central monitoring system. City officials put the first cameras at Patton Lane Park and this one at the edge of the city limits on Panola Avenue. Watching the installation was Mayor Jerry Autrey and Aldermen Stan Harrison, Bill Duggar, Dennis Land, and Bobby Dalton.

 

