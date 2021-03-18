Angela Dawn Darby, 48, an employee at Wal-Mart Vision Center, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Visitation is set for Friday, March 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Willow Springs Assembly of God in Pope.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at Willow Springs with burial in the Bethel Cemetery at Teasdale. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale had charge of arrangements.

Survivors include husband Raymond Keith Darby; daughters Samantha Gayle Tiner (Edward Dale) of Pope, Madison Louise Perry (Patrick Loren) of Pope; parents Lamar and Jerry Gail Jones of Pope; brother Daniel Thomas (Alisha Pittman) of Teasdale, sister Leslie Nicole Mooney (Nick) of Clarksdale; grandchild Caleb Keith Perry; and several nieces and nephews.