March 18, 2021

Lottery proceeds $9.8M in February

By Staff reports

Published 10:21 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

News Release

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its February transfer of $9,834,061.43 to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2021 to $84,907,290.12.

“With this month’s transfer to the State, we have exceeded the $80 million mark,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “By surpassing this benchmark, proceeds from the sale of lottery tickets for the remainder of FY21 will help fund educational programs in addition to funds already provided for road and bridge repair. This is a major milestone for the lottery, our retailers and all Mississippians.

“We are beyond grateful to be in this position and look forward to raising even more money for both important causes,” he said.

Per the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

February winners included:

$100,000: A Meridian player won on a Powerball® ticket purchased from King City on Hwy. 39 N., Meridian.

$20,000: A Richland player won on a 10x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Ed’s Corner on Old State Hwy. 49 S., Richland.

$20,000: A Vaiden player won a Triple 7s scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse 53 on N. Applegate St., Winona.

$20,000: A Lucedale player won on a Holiday Treasures scratch-off game purchased from Dixie Depot Courtyard Lane on Hwy. 613, Lucedale.

$10,000: A Jackson player won on a Mississippi Limited scratch-off game purchased from Aden LLC on W. Capitol St., Jackson.

$5,000: A Kiln player won on a Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore on Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis.

 

