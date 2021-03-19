expand
March 19, 2021

Hwy. 35S from county line to Hwy. 6 get paving contract

The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its March 9 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 11 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

  • A $1.3 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for a 4-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 beginning in North Carrollton headed north in Carroll County.
  • A $4.2 million contract was awarded to Century Construction Group, Inc., of Tupelo, for a bridge repair project on Interstate 55 at Long Creek in Panola County.
  • A $5.8 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis,  for a 13-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 from the Tallahatchie County line to State Route 6 in Panola County.

For more information about these or other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

 

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Catalytic converter thefts down after arrest of Batesville couple

Breaking in a shiny new toy at the absolute best time of the year

Keep safety in mind during turkey season

Panola County News

